Iran after Khamenei

T he assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, through a precision Israeli strike on his office complex marks one of the most consequential moments in the history of the Islamic Republic.

For more than three decades, Khamenei served as the central figure holding together Iran’s complex political system — a hybrid structure combining clerical authority, revolutionary institutions, and competing security and political factions. His sudden removal therefore represents not merely the loss of a leader but a profound test of the regime’s institutional resilience.

Yet, the immediate aftermath has demonstrated something equally important — the Islamic Republic did not collapse. Within days, Iran’s Assembly of Experts moved to appoint Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, as the new Supreme Leader, signalling the regime’s determination to preserve continuity even under extraordinary pressure. The speed of this transition underscores how deeply Iran’s political system has developed mechanisms designed to absorb leadership shocks.