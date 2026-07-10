The Quad's crucible

R elations between India and the United States (US) are passing through a troubled phase after the death of three Indian seafarers in a US missile attack in early June on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The anger and dismay in India were palpable, more so since the US did not express any remorse for its actions. These ships were attacked for ostensibly not adhering to the restrictions imposed by the US in its war against Iran.

However, this act is a transgression of international maritime law and customary practice and occurred soon after the foreign ministers of the four Quad nations (the US, Japan, Australia and India) met in New Delhi in late May, wherein they reiterated their commitment to international law and freedom of navigation — the foundational basis for the formation of the Quad. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran in response to the unprovoked Israel-US war that began on February 28 and the subsequent US response in imposing a blockade were both acts of transgression of existing law and need to be reviewed dispassionately for their long-term impact on the safety and stability of the global maritime domain and merchant shipping.