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Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Photostory / Conflict Zone: Sahel region

Conflict Zone: Sahel region

Insurgency and modern warfare

Jaisal Kaur
Updated On: Aug 10 2026 | 7:10 AM IST
A Nigerian soldier on a military truck with a machine gun in Nigeria in November 20251/5

A Libyan joint forces soldier with an AK-103 assault rifle during Exercise Flintlock led by US Africa Command in Libya in April 2026 (Photo: US Africa Command)2/5

A Libyan joint forces soldier with an AK-103 assault rifle during Exercise Flintlock led by US Africa Command in Libya in April 2026 (Photo: US Africa Command)

3/5

The Chinese Wing Loong unmanned aerial vehicle used in counter-insurgency strikes (Photo: US ODIN)

4/5

The Russian surface-to-air missile system used by insurgents in Sahel (Photo: US ODIN)

5/5

The Nigerian Air Force’s A-29 Super Tucano aircraft firing machine guns (Photo: US AIR FORCE)

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Written BY :

Jaisal Kaur

Jaisal Kaur
First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 7:10 AM IST

In this article :

Defence

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