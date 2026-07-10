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Power arcade: Remotely operated systems

Below are pictures of the latest remotely operated weapons as featured in Blueprint July 2026

Jaisal Kaur
Updated On: Jul 10 2026 | 7:15 AM IST
‘Personnel’ shield1/13
A Ukrainian soldier remotely controls an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) during testing at a training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, in April. These systems are increasingly deployed on the frontline to shield infantry personnel by preventing direct combat risks. They also help in transporting supplies, evacuating wounded soldiers, and operate as weapon stations. Photo: Reuters

Subsea platform2/13
Italian firm Saipem’s maiden resident underwater intervention drone, Hydrone-R, concluded a latest autonomous survey operation over the Arctic coral area of ​​Njord, Norway, in February. The drone serves as a remotely operated subsea resident intervention platform, permanently situated on the seafloor to handle the life-of-field operations of offshore energy assets. Photo: Reuters

3/13
The Royal Navy, in June, announced that a submersible, remote-controlled mine disposal system, known as Video Ray Defender-Viper, previously tested and used in Ukraine, is now ready for deployment in the Strait of Hormuz. The portable vehicle is designed to locate, identify, and intercept hostile underwater devices. This agile configuration is purpose-built to remotely intercept underwater threats while protecting divers. Photo: Video Ray

4/13
Canadian Armed Forces deployed MTT-154, an all-terrain remotely operated electric unmanned tracked vehicle, above the Arctic Circle during Operation Nanook drills in Cambridge Bay, Canada, in March. The vehicle is designed to carry military supplies for soldiers in remote areas. It serves as an electric snowmobile and sled-dog hybrid, manufactured specifically for winter locomotion. Photo: Quebec Inventor

5/13
The P1-SUN middle strike drone interceptor was launched by Ukraine this year. It is a remotely controlled next-generation drone designed to intercept airborne targets, including fast-moving jet-powered drones. It also consists of a modular 3D-printed airframe. The interceptor functions as a cost-effective and reusable alternative. Photo: Reuters

6/13
Ukraine regiment reportedly transported an infantry fighting vehicle with an unusual turret configuration, likely to be equipped with the Spanish Guardian 30 remotely controlled weapon station (RCWS), in June. The infantry fighter possesses advanced firepower, a lightweight design, and modern digital targeting systems. Photo: Escribano Mechanical & Engineering

7/13
Oceanbotics has launched the SRV-8C, a compact, remotely operated vehicle specialising in professional-grade underwater inspection. It has advanced manoeuvrability and software interface features and can perform critical underwater operations, including object tracking and inspection, and retrieval in defence missions, too. Photo: Oceanbotics

8/13
The United States (US)-based robotics firm Ghost Robotics’ Vision 60 robot dog participated in a military drill by the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force in Japan in January. The robot is a remotely operated mid-sized, high-endurance quadrupedal UGV, which functions as an all-weather platform manufactured mainly for defence and security operations. It is used for remote inspection, perimeter surveillance and 3D mapping. Photo: Reuters

9/13
Ukrainian servicemen launched radio-controlled and optic fibre-operated first-person-view drones from a remotely-operated ground-based robotic complex, part of the “Gnom” UGV series, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, in April. The platform features a surveillance suite with daytime and thermal imaging cameras. Its software includes a ballistic calculator that adjusts for distance. Photo: Reuters

10/13
A US soldier pilots a DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone during the US Army Combined Resolve exercise in Germany in April. The remote controlled drone is used for aerial surveillance and inspection, and boasts extreme durability and endurance. Photo: Reuters

11/13
A soldier of a Ukrainian forces seen preparing a Kalashnikov tank machine gun, part of a domestically built RCWS named ShaBlya (Sabre) for a mobile air defence unit, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, last year. This system safeguards soldiers by allowing them to operate heavy weaponry from a distance, such as from inside a dugout or armoured vehicle. Soldiers handle the turret via a safe, concealed bunker or command centre. Photo Reuters

12/13
The US Air Force is seen using a common remotely operated weapon station (CROWS) with an attached M240B machine gun during a certification training in Italy in March. The CROWS is a vehicle-mounted turret system that assists in protected, precise engagement during installation defence missions. It has a daylight video camera and a thermal imager for nighttime visibility. It integrates high-grade sensors. Photo: Saipem

13/13
A fighting robot named Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) is seen in action during army training in Munster, Germany, in April. Manufactured by Milrem Robotics, the vehicle specialises in combat, transport, and reconnaissance missions. It is integrated with remote weapon stations for combat roles and drone-hunting powers. Photo: Reuters


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Written BY :

Jaisal Kaur

Jaisal Kaur
First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 7:15 AM IST

In this article : Photo featurephotosDEFENCE AND GEOPOLITICAL NEWS

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