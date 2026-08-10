Power arcade: Stealth weapon systems From stealth fighters and hypersonic missiles to AI-enabled drones and robotic vehicles, global powers are accelerating the development of next-generation weapon systems. Syed Muskan Shafiq

1/13 China is preparing a major upgrade of its J-20 mighty dragon stealth fighter. According to a report in the South China Morning Post early this year, the enhancements are intended to strengthen the aircraft’s role in future air combat. Developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, J-20 is China’s first operational fifth-generation stealth fighter and most advanced combat aircraft currently in service.



2/13 Largest warship (PHOTO: DPRK) North Korea officially commissioned its largest-ever warship, the 5,000-ton Choe Hyon (51) destroyer, into the Korean People’s Army Navy during a ceremony in June. Built domestically and equipped with indigenous weapons systems, the vessel will serve with the West Sea Fleet. The warship is a guided-missile destroyer whose primary land attack capability is provided by Hwasong-11 ballistic missiles.

3/13 Ukraine is expected to receive a French license by the end of 2026 to manufacture SCALP cruise missiles, known as Storm Shadow in British service, along with AASM Hammer precision-guided bomb kits. This stealth missile is designed with a low-observable airframe and incorporates specific features to avoid enemy radar and infrared detection.

4/13 Ukraine’s Hornet stealthy drones are actively being used against Russia. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) are equipped with an artificial intelligence (AI)-targeting system, which has been trained on thousands of hours of videos of Russian military targets gathered over the last four years, according to BBC. The UAVs can also access the Starlink satellite network to connect to operators over longer distances.

5/13 France advanced its next-generation stealth strike capability by launching full-scale development of the ASN4G (Air-Sol Nucléaire de 4e Génération) hypersonic nuclear missile in June. Developed by MBDA, the scramjet-powered missile will replace the ASMPA-R and equip the future Rafale F5 by around 2035.

6/13 Spain unveiled the indigenous SRC 100 Razor at the World Defense Show 2026 in January, a stealthy 150-kilograms multi-purpose drone developed by Sener. Designed for both realistic aerial target training and autonomous intelligence, and surveillance, it features a parachute recovery system, enabling cost-effective reuse for modern military missions.

7/13 Türkiye placed the first production order for 20 indigenous KAAN fifth-generation stealth fighter jets with Turkish Aerospace Industries. Deliveries are planned between 2028 and 2030, according to reports in Turkish media in May. Equipped with advanced sensor fusion and internal weapons bays, it is designed to replace the Turkish Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcon fleet and significantly enhance Türkiye’s independent air power and stealth strike capabilities.

8/13 Norwegian defence company, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, signed a 4.7 billion contract to supply its joint strike missile (JSM) to Canada in June, marking another major milestone for the company’s expanding global missile business. The JSM is designed primarily for the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, allowing it to be carried inside the aircraft’s internal weapon bays without compromising its stealth characteristics. The long-range, precision-guided missile can strike both land and maritime targets, offering high survivability through advanced navigation and low-observable design. It also features a sophisticated imaging infrared seeker and autonomous target-recognition system.

9/13 German defence technology company, Helsing, positioned its Altra battlefield AI software as a cornerstone of its next-generation autonomous warfare portfolio following the company’s record $1.8 billion Series E funding round in June. This software is to transform battlefield operations by collecting and analysing data from multiple reconnaissance sources to generate a real-time operational picture for military commanders.

10/13 The United States Navy is set to increase the Zumwalt-class destroyers’ fuel capacity during their hypersonic missile refit by converting ballast tanks into fuel storage, extending range and endurance for Indo-Pacific deployments, according to a May report in Naval News. The Zumwalt-class is a trio of US Navy stealth guided-missile destroyers originally designed for naval gunfire support.

11/13 Germany christened LÜBECK, the fifth and final K130 Batch II Braunschweig-class stealth corvette in April, completing the construction of its latest stealth warship fleet. Designed with reduced radar and infrared signatures, it features Hensoldt TRS-4D AESA radar, RBS-15 Mk3 anti-ship missiles, RAM Block II air-defence missiles, electronic warfare systems, and UAV capability. It now has the ability to undergo sea trials before entering German Navy service.

12/13 HDT Robotics, a US defence technology company conducted a new round of training and evaluation activities with Hunter WOLF unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) in May. This is a robotic multi-mission UGV designed to reduce workload, extend operational duration, and keep soldiers in the field longer with less fatigue and at safer distances, according to the company.