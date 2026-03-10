A fork in the road for defence shipyards

“Y ou have to consider the navy’s ‘weight of action’. The smallest thing we can throw at them would be a cruise missile,” a defence source explained on the second day of Operation Sindoor — India’s May 7–10, 2025, conflict with Pakistan — while responding to a query on why the Indian Navy did not fire shots in anger at the adversary.

While India did fire cruise missiles at Pakistani targets, those strikes were conducted by the Indian Air Force and became the highlight of the intense clashes. The Indian Navy, meanwhile, played a less publicised, but still vital role in communicating New Delhi’s military capabilities to Islamabad. The navy knew that even a small move could carry serious implications, because its weapons and platforms are inherently large and impactful, and therefore escalatory. Hence the term ‘weight of action‘.