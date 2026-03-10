A glide bomb to hit targets from afar

I ndia conducted the release trials of long-range glide bomb (LRGB), namely ‘Gaurav’ last year, an indigenously developed 1,000-kilogram (kg) class bomb designed to arm the Indian Air Force (IAF) with precision strike capability from standoff distances. During the test, the LRGB was launched from IAF’s Su-30 MKI fighter jet and demonstrated pinpoint accuracy while showcasing its ability to strike land targets at a range of around 100 kilometres (km).

GAURAV Long-range precision-guided munition RANGE Around 100 km USP Equipped with pre-fragmented or penetration-blast warheads

The air-launched ‘Gaurav’ bomb uses an inertial navigation system combined with satellite-based guidance, such as the Global Positioning System and the Navigation with Indian Constellation, to maintain accuracy during flight. The guidance continuously calculates the weapon’s position and corrects its trajectory until impact, to ensure performance even in contested environments.