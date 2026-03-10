Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Reports / A glide bomb to hit targets from afar

A glide bomb to hit targets from afar

Equipped with pre-fragmented or penetration-blast warheads

3 min read
Updated On: Mar 10 2026 | 6:40 AM IST
Martand Mishra
India conducted release trials of long-range glide bomb 'Gaurav' last year.

India conducted the release trials of long-range glide bomb (LRGB), namely ‘Gaurav’ last year (Photo: DRDO)

India conducted the release trials of long-range glide bomb (LRGB), namely ‘Gaurav’ last year, an indigenously developed 1,000-kilogram (kg) class bomb designed to arm the Indian Air Force (IAF) with precision strike capability from standoff distances. During the test, the LRGB was launched from IAF’s Su-30 MKI fighter jet and demonstrated pinpoint accuracy while showcasing its ability to strike land targets at a range of around 100 kilometres (km).

GAURAV

Long-range precision-guided munition

 

RANGE

Around 100 km

 

USP

Equipped with pre-fragmented or penetration-blast warheads

 
The air-launched ‘Gaurav’ bomb uses an inertial navigation system combined with satellite-based guidance, such as the Global Positioning System and the Navigation with Indian Constellation, to maintain accuracy during flight. The guidance continuously calculates the weapon’s position and corrects its trajectory until impact, to ensure performance even in contested environments.
 
It was designed and developed by the Research Centre Imarat, Armament Research and Development Establishment and Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, under the Defence Research and Development Organisation, with some private sector industry partners.

The bomb is intended to fall within a few metres of its target and is equipped with either pre-fragmented or penetration-blast warheads, enabling it to destroy a wide spectrum of fortified structures, including reinforced bunkers, underground command centres, runways and hardened shelters.
 
These glide bombs are considered more economical than cruise missiles as they lack propulsion systems and rely solely on aerodynamic lift after release, making them easier to produce in larger numbers and suitable for strike operations against fixed targets.
 
Wing Commander Monica Dubey (retired) explained the functioning of glide bombs, “Glide bombs are precision-guided aerial munitions fitted with aerodynamic surfaces like folding wings or fins. They convert the aircraft’s altitude and speed into horizontal range, allowing them to travel kms inside enemy territory.”
 
She noted that unlike a conventional straight-falling bomb, a glide bomb uses navigation and aerodynamic control to fly toward the target before impact.
 
“The warhead features a hardened, narrow nose that punches through reinforced concrete,” she said. “Once inside, a delayed fuse senses the impact and deceleration and the main explosive charge detonates within the structure, channelling shock waves through the concrete and collapsing it,” adding that the 1,000-kg class weight delivers far greater kinetic energy than lighter indigenous munitions.
 
Dubey added that ‘Gaurav’ falls under the same class of heavy, long-range precision glide bombs used by major air forces. “It is comparable to JDAM (joint direct attack munition) of the United States and SPICE-2000 of Israel,” she said, while emphasising the availability of an indigenous system as it provides a lower-cost domestic option with similar operational roles.
Martand Mishra

Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 6:40 AM IST

