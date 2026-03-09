Hical Tech wins contract from Dassault to supply components for Rafale jets

Bengaluru-based aerospace manufacturer Hical Technologies on Monday said that Dassault Aviation has awarded it long-term contract to manufacture products for critical Rafale fighter aircraft control systems applications.

In a statement, Hical Technologies said it will deliver mission-critical products that meet Dassault Aviation's stringent engineering, qualification, and reliability standards under the agreement.

"Hical Technologies has demonstrated a strong commitment to quality and reliability - values that strongly align with Dassault Aviation's heritage of excellence," said Bruno Coiffier, Senior Executive Vice President, Procurement and Purchasing, Dassault Aviation.

"This milestone is a testament to the years of engineering investment, precision manufacturing discipline, and quality culture that our teams at Hical have built," said Yashas Jaiveer, Managing Director, Hical Technologies.

"Being entrusted with critical products for the Rafale, one of the most sophisticated fighter aircraft in the world is a recognition that Indian aerospace manufacturing has arrived on the global stage. We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Dassault Aviation and contribute to a platform that symbolises excellence in defence technology," Jaiveer said.

The Bengaluru-based firm said that its inclusion in the Rafale programme positions India as a strategic contributor to one of the world's most operationally active fighter aircraft platforms, reinforcing the country's role in the global aerospace and defence value chain.