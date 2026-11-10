A price tag

I n early October, US President Donald Trump announced that he had struck a deal with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Russia would supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the American market, with millions more to follow. Within hours, the United States (US) treasury issued a temporary licence allowing Russian diesel to be supplied to the world.

The timing carries an irony, as it was just three weeks after Trump signed a law that points the other way. The Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, named for the late Republican senator Lindsey Graham, allows the US to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from the five biggest buyers of Russian oil and gas. India, which takes more Russian crude than any country except China, is one of them.