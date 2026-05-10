A rocket with missile precision

To overcome the lack of strike accuracy in its earlier version, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tested an upgrade of the indigenous Pinaka long-range guided rocket (LRGR-120) in December.

The upgraded variant was fired from an in-service Pinaka launcher, highlighting its versatility and the ability to deploy new variants from a common platform. It marked a leap in India’s capability in indigenous rocket artillery from area saturation bombardment to long-range precision strike warfare.

The LRGR-120 has an increased range of about 120 kilometres (km) from the previous 40-50 km along with guided accuracy. It has retained the previous version’s ability to fire a salvo of 12 rockets in under a minute.