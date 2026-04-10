A silicon gap

I t’s not oil and gas supplies alone that have been hit by the war in West Asia. The upheaval in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow stretch of waterway between Iran and Oman, is also disrupting the global semiconductor supply chain, causing market shocks in major chip hubs such as South Korea and Taiwan.

This in turn has sparked a massive security headache.

Chips are essential to a country’s national security — a basic component of nearly all modern military technology, such as advanced weapons systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and critical infrastructure.

But volatility around the Strait of Hormuz has choked off supplies of helium, which is essential for making semiconductors. Some 30 per cent of global helium exports comes from Qatar, making it the second-largest producer after the United States (US). Nearly all of Qatar’s helium exports must pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been choked off because of the current tensions.