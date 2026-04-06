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Home / Companies / Start Ups / Tessolve appoints HCL Tech's Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as President, COO

Tessolve appoints HCL Tech's Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as President, COO

In his new role, Ravi will lead Tessolve's growth strategy by broadening its global engineering capabilities, strengthening customer relationships and speeding up innovation

Tessolve

Tessolve provides full turnkey silicon and system solutions, offering one-stop-shop solutions with complete hardware and software capabilities | Image: company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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Semiconductor firm Tessolve on Monday announced the appointment of Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

With over 35 years of experience, Chirugudu has held senior leadership roles at HCL Technologies, Altran and Wipro.

In his new role, Ravi will lead Tessolve's growth strategy by broadening its global engineering capabilities, strengthening customer relationships and speeding up innovation across semiconductor and high-performance computing, Tessolve said in a statement.

"As global semiconductor demand continues to accelerate across industries, it is creating significant opportunities across the semiconductor lifecycle-from Design, Packaging, Validation and Systems integration.

"Ravi's deep knowledge and leadership in this ecosystem brings the right mix of industry expertise, customer connect and execution capability, which will play a key role in strengthening our position as a trusted global engineering partner and reinforcing our market leadership," said Srini Chinamilli, Co-Founder & CEO of Tessolve.

 

Tessolve provides full turnkey silicon and system solutions, offering one-stop-shop solutions with complete hardware and software capabilities, along with advanced silicon and system testing labs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : semiconductor semiconductor industry senior-level executives

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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