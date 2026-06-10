AIP gap adds to India's submarine challenge

A t a time when India’s conventional submarine fleet is shrinking, the delay in developing operational indigenous air-independent propulsion (AIP) technology, which allows non-nuclear submarines to operate underwater without surfacing and maintain their stealthiness, is emerging as a key concern for the Indian Navy.

India currently operates a mix of conventional Kilo-class, Shishumar-class and Kalvari (Scorpene)-class submarines, many of which are ageing and nearing phased retirement. The country, as of now, has no operational AIP-equipped submarine in service.

Conventional submarines need to surface or raise a snorkel to take oxygen and run their diesel engines to recharge on-board batteries, making them vulnerable to detection and attacks. AIP, used in these diesel-electric submarines, allows them to remain submerged for longer periods without surfacing frequently to recharge batteries.