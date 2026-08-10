Beyond financial powers

T he Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Delegation of Financial Powers to Defence Services (DFPDS)-2026, a revised administrative framework, was released in June this year. This framework aims to enhance the financial powers of service chiefs, field commanders, and other defence establishments. The document, last revised in 2021, governs revenue procurement of the Indian armed forces. While announcing the revised framework, the MoD said “enhancement in the financial powers has been made up to 100 per cent”, with several categories seeing their delegated financial limits being doubled.

The DFPDS-2026 improves operational readiness, and strengthens indigenisation and research and development (R&D) through designated service-wise financial schedules, while reducing dependence on foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).