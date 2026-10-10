Engines of opportunity

C ombatants can increasingly reach from across great distances into defended airspace to inflict damage on targets of military, strategic and industrial significance. Two conflicts have abundantly displayed this through their conduct: Ukraine versus Russia, and the United States (US) alongside Israel against Iran. Both wars have witnessed massed strikes by ballistic and cruise missiles as well as long-range one-way attack drones or loitering munitions. Civilian infrastructure, too, has borne the brunt. When it comes to targeting military assets, the Indian subcontinent is no longer unfamiliar with standoff strike capacity’s importance either.

May 2025 witnessed an intense four-day clash between India and Pakistan. India codenamed the conflict Operation Sindoor. It brought “kinetic, non-contact” warfare to the subcontinent: combat driven primarily by long-range precision weapons, limiting direct close-quarters engagement between opposing forces. The conflict included three military firsts for this region: India used air-launched cruise missiles; Pakistan employed conventionally armed short-range ballistic missiles; and both sides waged drone warfare.