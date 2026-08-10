Evolving strategic bilateral ties

B rics, now a grouping of 11 countries, was built to push back against Western dominance of the global economy. However, India, a key founding country, is walking on a tightrope, balancing its ties with the member states and the West. Twenty years into the grouping, one of the clearest way to see that challenge is through India’s relationships with three of its Brics partners: Russia, Brazil, and South Africa.

Russia remains India’s most entrenched Brics partner. More than 90 per cent of trade between the two countries is now conducted in national currencies, one of the bloc’s clearest practical wins.