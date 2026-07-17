How many stealth jets does China really have? Reports cite around 500

C hina reportedly has around 500 J-20 stealth fighters, making it the world's second-largest fifth-generation fighter fleet, with rapid production and deployment across several frontline People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) units, according to US-based defence publication The War Zone (TWZ). The publication, citing its Chinese military researcher Andreas Rupprecht, said it is “confident” that around 500 J-20s had likely been delivered by mid-2026. The assessment is based on open-source analysis, including serial numbers, satellite imagery and confirmed deployments across PLAAF units. According to TWZ, the J-20 is now operated by 14 frontline PLAAF units and three Flight Test and Training Bases (FTTBs) that fly mixed fleets. Of these, 14 frontline units, four have already transitioned to the improved J-20A variant, replacing the initial J-20 aircraft.

The report noted that China's J-20 production has increased significantly over the past few years, coupled by domestic WS-10 engines in use and expanded manufacturing capacity. At the current pace, analysts believe that Beijing could field around 1,000 J-20s by 2030, a figure that would alter the airpower balance in the Indo-Pacific. The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a UK-based think tank, also assessed the rapid expansion of the J-20 fleet in a report released earlier this year. The think tank estimated that J-20 production had reached around 120 aircraft annually by late 2025, with about 300 fighters already in service across at least 13 PLAAF regiments.

RUSI noted that the total number produced was likely higher, as many newly built aircraft would still be awaiting delivery to operational units. Based on current production trends, the think tank projected that the PLAAF could field around 1,000 J-20s of all variants by 2030, alongside around 900 J-16 multirole fighters. The report also mentioned a shift in heavier combat aircraft, with J-20s and J-16s replacing not only older J-11 and Su-27/30 Flanker fighters, but also legacy J-7 and J-8 aircraft in several frontline units. The TWZ publication also highlighted that China is simultaneously expanding its stealth jet portfolio beyond the J-20. The carrier-capable J-35 has entered service, while the twin-seater J-20S is advancing towards operational deployment.