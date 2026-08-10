India's strategic liftoff

During a state visit to India last August, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr told a news outlet that his country would buy more BrahMos missiles. In May this year, Vietnam became the second Asean customer, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh revealing at Singapore’s Shangri-La Dialogue that a deal was signed. Two months later, Indonesia joined the club, with one domestic report stating India would supply two missile batteries worth $200 million. This coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 6–8 state visit there, during which the list of outcomes included “cooperation on BrahMos Missile System” and an “Air-to-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement”. The latter is understood to refer to the Astra, an indigenously developed weapon. Malaysia and Thailand are also understood to have expressed interest in the BrahMos, which has clearly found its mark in a region where countries are pursuing military modernisation. But turning that breakthrough into a larger share of Southeast Asia’s defence market will require more than a world-class missile. Doing so would move India closer to its stated goal of raising annual defence exports by almost a third to ₹50,000 crore (over $5 billion) within the next three years, while strengthening its strategic position in a region central to the Indo-Pacific. Whether BrahMos becomes the foundation of broader export success or remains a notable exception will depend on India’s ability to broaden its pitch, align with regional priorities and compete against the United States (US), China and middle powers that already enjoy a head start. The question is whether India can capitalise on its advantages, overcome its limitations and establish itself as a credible long-term supplier.