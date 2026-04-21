Japan ends ban on lethal arms exports as security pressures mount: Report

Japan on Tuesday lifted its ban on lethal arms exports for the first time since the World War II, allowing defence companies to export missiles, aircraft, and ships in a significant departure from its pacifist stance, the Financial Times reported.
Under its previous policy, Japan limited defence exports to select non-lethal equipment, such as systems used in search-and-rescue or minesweeping operations.
The policy shift is intended to position Japan as a manufacturing power in the global arms market and comes in response to what it describes as the “most severe” security environment since the World War II, driven largely by a more assertive China and the nuclear threat from North Korea.
The policy change, approved by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government, will allow companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries to supply weapons and other lethal equipment to the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and countries in Southeast Asia, the Financial Times reported.
Exports of military equipment will remain contingent on the buyer passing strict screening criteria, including a requirement that it is not be involved in an active conflict, the report said.
It added that the policy shift provides the legal basis for Japan’s recent multibillion-dollar contract with Australia for the supply of three naval frigates, as well as the co-development of a sixth-generation combat aircraft with the UK and Italy.
Citing Japanese officials, the report said Japan is already in discussions with several countries over potential military sales, with Indonesia and the Philippines emerging as likely near-term customers.