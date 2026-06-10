Nepal's India-China issue

N epal has asked its two giant neighbours, India and China, to stop using a Himalayan pass for pilgrimage.

In early May, the new Nepalese government of Prime Minister Balendra Shah sent diplomatic notes to the Indian and the Chinese governments, asking them to refrain from letting pilgrims from India visit the Kailash mountain in Tibet, China, through Lipulekh. The area (5,000 metres high) is in Uttarakhand, India. Nepal has claimed it in recent years.

Nepal’s new constitution in 2015 fully replaced the country’s past monarchy with a federal system whereby seven provinces were formed. In an amendment to the constitution in 2020, Nepal’s official political map included the Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas. India has objected to the claims.