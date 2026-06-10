Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Reports / Nepal's India-China issue

Nepal's India-China issue

The new Nepalese government last month sent diplomatic notes to the Indian and the Chinese governments to refrain from letting pilgrims from India visit the Kailash mountain in Tibet through Lipulekh

4 min read
Updated On: Jun 10 2026 | 6:40 AM IST
Satarupa Bhattacharjya
Nepal, China, India China relations, India Nepal ties

India and China agreed to the Lipulekh route to Kailash (pictured) in 2015 (Photo: MEA)

Nepal has asked its two giant neighbours, India and China, to stop using a Himalayan pass for pilgrimage.
 
In early May, the new Nepalese government of Prime Minister Balendra Shah sent diplomatic notes to the Indian and the Chinese governments, asking them to refrain from letting pilgrims from India visit the Kailash mountain in Tibet, China, through Lipulekh. The area (5,000 metres high) is in Uttarakhand, India. Nepal has claimed it in recent years.
 
Nepal’s new constitution in 2015 fully replaced the country’s past monarchy with a federal system whereby seven provinces were formed. In an amendment to the constitution in 2020, Nepal’s official political map included the Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas. India has objected to the claims. 
 
In May, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited the colonial-era Treaty of Sugauli and said Lipulekh falls within its sovereignty. The agreement was between the British government in India and Gurkha chiefs that ended the Anglo-Nepalese War (1814-16).

Also Read

Nepal Foreign Minister Khanal calls three-day India visit 'fruitful'

 
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded on May 3, saying, the “Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash-Manasarovar Yatra since 1954 and the yatra (journey) through this route has been going on for decades.” 
 
The MEA said Nepal’s claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. “Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable.”
 
Ranjit Rae, who was India’s ambassador to Nepal from 2013-17 (during the period a crisis hit India-Nepal relations in 2015-16), said the Nepalese claim is baseless. 
 
“For more than 200 years, this was never raised. It was first raised two years ago. This claim of a unilateral increase in territory is not based on evidence. The Nepali government has not provided any evidence,” Rae said, adding that Lipulekh could become a recurring issue.  
China and India have engaged in border trade and pilgrimages through Nepal for years. Nepal has historically used the trade route through India to Tibet. 
 
The Nepalese government has made Lipulekh an issue because it has domestic political obligations, owing to the constitutional amendment, “there’s nothing more to it”, Rae said.
 
In March, Shah’s Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) came to power with a majority by protesting corruption and income disparity in the country. 
 
The only border dispute Nepal has with India that India has agreed to talk about with Nepal, “is limited to Kalapani”, Rae said of the Kali River valley. 
 
India is open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy, the MEA said earlier.
 
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not make any public statement, and there was no sign that the pilgrimage route agreed upon with India in 2015 would change. Kailash is among the holiest sites in Hinduism and Buddhism. China allows circumambulation of the mountain, but treks are barred. 
 
With India-China relations improving in recent times, the pilgrimage is set to resume, from June to August, with some people travelling through Lipulekh and the others through the Nathu La Pass (4,000 metres in height) in Sikkim, India.
 
Last year, during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India visit, the two countries agreed to reopen Lipulekh for border trade. The now-ruling RSP in Nepal objected then. Nepal has previously protested India and China making bilateral arrangements through Lipulekh, in 2015 and 2020, according to the Nepalese media, which said former Nepalese prime minister K P Oli spoke about it to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin in 2025. Oli was considered close to China, according to Indian foreign policy analysts.  Today, it is unclear how Nepal will balance its relations with India and China.
 
“I don’t know how Nepal would like to maintain its relations with China, but with India, Nepal’s relations will continue. The Indian and the Nepalese governments have said it,” Rae said. 
 
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s two-day visit to Nepal, scheduled for May 11-12, was deferred last month, without a new date. 
 
Premium ContentPremium ContentSubscription ExpiredSubscription Expired

Your access to Blueprint has ended. But the story is still unfolding.

No longer a subscriber? There’s a new reason to return.

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Like what you read? There’s more in every issue of Blueprint

From military strategy to global diplomacy, Blueprint offers sharp, in-depth reportage on the world’s most consequential issues.

Exclusive pricing for Business Standard digital subscribers

Choose your plan

Exclusive Pricing

Choose your plan

58% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹2,500

annual (digital-only)

₹208/Month

70% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹3,500

annual (digital & print)

₹291/Month

41% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹3,500

annual (digital-only)

₹291/Month

62% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹4,500

annual (digital & print)

₹375/Month

Subscribe NowSubscribe NowRenew NowRenew Now

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Browse all Plans

Here's what's included:

  • Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine

  • Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives

  • * Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office

  • Full access to Blueprint articles online

  • Business Standard digital subscription

  • 1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)

Written By :

Satarupa Bhattacharjya

Satarupa Bhattacharjya is a journalist with 25 years of work experience in India, China and Sri Lanka. She covered politics, government and policy in the past. Now, she writes on defence and geopolitics.
First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 6:40 AM IST

In this article : India Nepal tiesNepalIndia China relations

Next Story