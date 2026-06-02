Russia's plan to 'dazzle' AI drones, algorithms to protect ground systems

W hat looks like a bizarre paint job on Russian military trucks is actually a glimpse into the next phase of modern warfare where the camouflage is no longer designed to fool soldiers, but algorithms. The recent images from Russia’s war in Ukraine show Ural and KAMAZ military trucks covered in striking black-and-white “zebra” patterns, stretching across body panels, wheels and even tyres. These are reportedly intended to confuse artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled targeting systems increasingly used by Ukraine. Rather than blending into the environment, these vehicles deliberately stand out with the aim that machines will fail to recognise them as valid targets.

During the First World War, allied navies painted ships with bold geometric patterns known as ‘dazzle paint’ or ‘dazzle camouflage’. The objective was not concealment but deception, making it difficult for enemy submarine commanders to judge a vessel’s speed, direction and size through a periscope. It was devised in 1917 by official War Artist Norman Wilkinson, who tried to reduce losses to attacks by German submarines, or U-boats using a geometric pattern with highly contrasting colour blocks. It used black and white patterns that broke up the form of the ship and made it harder to judge range and perspective.

The current battle has seen the growing role of drones, evolving from remotely piloted systems into increasingly autonomous platforms capable of identifying, tracking and prioritising targets using AI-assisted image recognition. These capabilities reduce reliance on constant human control and make drones harder to counter through conventional electronic warfare measures. Russian strategists are trying to make these machine-vision systems fail as the AI models are trained to recognise familiar shapes and patterns. If a truck’s visual profile is sufficiently distorted, the software may struggle to classify it correctly or fail to meet the confidence threshold required for an attack.