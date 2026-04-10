Slender hopes of mindset shift

“N ot everyone can build everything. At most, three Indian companies can manufacture artillery. You cannot sustain five submarine builders — two at most. Aircraft makers, two as well.”

That remark came from a senior figure in the defence industry in April 2024. “The government must now decide who India’s defence manufacturers will be,” the industrialist continued, outlining what would amount to a fundamental change in mindset in how it approaches defence procurement. “It should place long-term orders with the companies it believes can endure in this sector.”

At the time, his company was still awaiting a major order from the government, which came nearly a year later. However, the government’s larger decision on identifying defence manufacturers, the so-called ‘national champions’, has still not materialised.