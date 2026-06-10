Sustaining the costly offensive

T he government, domestic arms manufacturers, and the wider industrial base must work in concert to equip India’s armed forces with large stocks of affordable ballistic and cruise missiles, as these long-range precision weapons — once largely associated with the delivery of nuclear warheads or escalation — increasingly become the preferred instruments of conventional war.

Encouragingly, the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the armed forces, and military equipment manufacturers all appear seized of this shift in warfare, which shows little sign of slowing.

There are also indications that policy changes may be under consideration to expand the country’s ability to arm itself accordingly. The caveat is that challenges — from shortages of critical physical inputs to bringing stakeholders together — still remain.