The flying radar

I ndia’s indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Netra system is a flying radar station and an airborne command post built to extend the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) radar coverage far beyond what ground-based systems can achieve.

The IAF received the final operational clearance (FOC) for the Netra system in June, over two decades after the programme was first approved in 2004.

The system was originally designed to bridge the gap arising from the ageing Soviet-origin Il-76 Phalcon, giving the IAF a lighter, flexible and domestically developed airborne radar option.

The aircraft carries an indigenous active electronically scanned array radar, mounted atop an Embraer ERJ-145 twin-engine jet, consisting of two back-to-back planar antenna arrays mounted together, providing approximately 240 degrees of azimuthal radar coverage around the aircraft.