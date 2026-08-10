The long overhaul

S ix major generals of the Indian Army took charge of five newly raised integrated battle groups (IBGs) and one dedicated fire support group under the Panagarh-based 17 Mountain Strike Corps on July 1. The move marked the end of nearly two decades of debate over how the army should be structured to fight the next war.

The idea is simple, but difficult to execute: Move away from large divisions that conventionally take days to mobilise, and build smaller, self-contained formations that can deploy within 12-48 hours.

Each IBG will comprise up to 5,000 troops, bringing together infantry, armour, artillery, engineers, air defence, signals and logistics under a single command. The formation will be led by a major general, who will serve as the sole field commander.