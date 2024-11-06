Lal Chowk: Unveiling Kashmir's realities amid nationalistic narratives

Lal Chowk

Author: Rohin Kumar (translator Dharmesh Chaubey)

For a long time Jammu & Kashmir has been caught between a tug of war of narratives, which has severely affected the well-being of those who live there. There is a constant struggle to compare traumas and contest each other’s historical claim over the land. But in this entire debate, somehow the people always lose. Journalist Rohin Kumar has been reporting from the valley since 2017 and has seen its diverse hues. In Lal Chowk, originally written in Hindi and translated into English by Dharmesh Chaubey, he delves deeper into the realities that are often buried under the weight of nationalism and reveals the voices of people living and bearing the consequences of every single decision made on their behalf.

The book has been divided into five chapters, each examining in depth a different aspect of being a Kashmiri and the politics around this identity. It starts with the widespread targeting of Kashmiri individuals living in other parts of the country after the Pulwama attack. From students to working professionals, every Kashmiri was expected to either prove their loyalty towards India on the basis of the random and subjective yardsticks that people around them thought of or face the consequences. The author helps the reader understand this flood of emotions by providing a historical perspective of the state, which has been under constant turmoil since Independence. In this “war of perception”, as the author likes to describe it, India was unable to gain the trust of Kashmiri locals, especially during the tumultuous years of 1987-90. That sentiment persists today.

Using four defining instances from the 21st century, two under the United Progressive Alliance and two under the subsequent National Democratic Alliance, the book goes on to show how the seeds of distrust have always been allowed to grow, irrespective of who is at the helm in New Delhi. In 2008, the transfer of land around Amarnath became a point of contention with people believing it to be a betrayal of Article 370. But it was overturned by the governor after widespread protests that took a communal turn in the Jammu region. Then in 2010, a 17-year-old boy, Tufail Mattoo, was killed while returning from a coaching class. With the investigative authorities dragging their feet, the family lodged strong protests that led to the filing of an FIR. Tufail’s death became a trigger point for the valley to protest against the unlawful killing of young Kashmiri people. The alleged encounter of Burhan Wani in 2016 and the abrogation of Article 370 are the two other significant instances that explain the perpetual anxiety with which many Kashmiri’s live.

In another chapter, Mr Kumar explores uncharted territories around Kashmiri issues. He portrays the plight of women in Kashmir and how they have now decided to be on the frontlines with their “brothers”, something that wasn’t the case earlier. Nasreen (name changed), a relative of an over ground worker who was killed in one of the many “encounter” with security forces in Shopian, tells the author that the “conflict economy” benefits both the major political parties of the valley and even the separatist groups. While this can’t be treated as an objective truth, it showcases realities that are often missed by the mainstream media.

In the popular discourse, Article 370 has been presented as a sworn evil that needs to be slain in order to solve all the problems that existed in Jammu & Kashmir . But reality is a concoction of possibilities and not how one perceives it. Five years since the hurried abrogation of the article, have things “normalised” as government spokespersons like to say? A few days ago, six migrant workers and a doctor were gunned down by militants. Unfortunately, this isn’t a one-off thing. With the government’s so-called masterstroke of reading down Article 370, the distrust between the government and the Kashmiris has only widened and led to heightened tension between migrant workers and locals who believe they are taking over their jobs. In such situations, it becomes important to document what the mainstream media is too meek to report. Rohin Kumar’s effort to go beyond the popular and “normalised” stories to reveal the psychological wounds of Kashmiri society needs to be appreciated —as does the translator’s work in bringing to light a story that generally remains hidden. There are varied demands, concerns and ambitions of Kashmiris that need to be respected and listened to in order to create a future that builds tangible bridges and not perceptions.