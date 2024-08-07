The Indo-Japanese imperative



Moving on, Dr Panda focuses on the close friendship between former prime minister, the late Shinzo Abe, and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and how this relationship played a crucial role in strengthening the ties between the two countries. “India and Japan, under Modi and Abe, were well positioned to reorient and carve a new course amid the tectonic shift in great power politics”. It was during Abe’s tenure that Japan started participating in the Malabar exercises and also signed the Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA), a logistics agreement that enables the armed forces of both countries to coordinate in services and supplies. The author makes an interesting point about Abe’s temptation “to connect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to promote Swachh Bharat and Atmanirbhar programs that resonate with Japanese practices and lifestyles dating back to centuries”.



The role of Japan in helping India fulfil its agenda of developing the Northeast is also discussed in detail. The author asserts that given that Japan is one of the largest providers of Official Development Assistance (ODA), it is the right country to undertake cooperation for the development of the Northeast. Japanese ODA is crucial for development of Indian infrastructure, power, transportation and environmental initiatives. “If the connectivity projects are successfully executed, it would provide a further boost to India’s Act East Policy,” he writes. The development of the Northeast is also crucial for strengthening the Indo-Pacific partnerships. The author goes on to argue that the three major pillars for development in the region should be Education, Electricity and Employment.



Reading the book also gives one a sense that the relationship has the potential to grow on multiple levels if minor hurdles can be overcome. Language has been identified as one roadblock. The small size of the Indian diaspora in Japan also presents a challenge. The number of registered Indians in Japan is just 53,000, one of the lowest across the world. The author suggests that Japan could compensate for its dwindling and ageing population by liberalising its immigration policies, especially given the strong respect and attraction that the two societies have for each other’s culture; Indian soft power in the form of movies and television shows has managed to make a mark in Japanese society.



When it comes to defence relations, the major challenge is Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution, which limits its military build-up. Though technologically Japan is far superior, it technically cannot engage in major arms sales or manufacturing. Given its dependence on the United States, this poses a major challenge for defence cooperation. However, geo-politically and diplomatically, Japan has proven to be a strong partner and supporter of India in the changing global order. This is reflected in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) between India, Japan, Australia and the US. Enhancing the complementarity of the relationship is the fact that both powers today are facing major territorial challenges from Beijing.



On the economic front, as the author highlights, relations are below par and have the potential to improve. Bilateral trade at $23 billion is still well below potential and the stringent policies adopted by Tokyo has not helped boost the share of Indian exports. “Japan retains strong technical barriers to trade (TBT), and also maintains stringent sanitary and phytosanitary measures (SBS),” the author writes, which limit the entry of Indian pharmaceutical, cosmetic, chemicals and biotechnology products. However, there is a lingering feeling that though there is potential for growth in the relationship and Japan has proved a time-tested friend of New Delhi during trying times such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the challenge for closer ties lies in Tokyo’s own domestic and geopolitical realities, including balancing its relations with China.