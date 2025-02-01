Akhilesh Yadav, Oppn MPs stage Budget walkout over Maha Kumbh stampede

The presentation of Union Budget 2025 began on a stormy note in Parliament as several opposition leaders, led by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, staged a walkout over the Maha Kumbh stampede issue. However, they soon returned, calling the move a "symbolic walkout." Akhilesh Yadav on Maha Kumbh stampede As soon as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her Budget speech, Akhilesh Yadav and his party MPs started raising slogans, demanding a discussion on Maha Kumbh stampede in which 30 pilgrims were killed. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed the opposition parties and Akhilesh Yadav that they will be given a chance to discuss their issues. He also urged Akhilesh Yadav to maintain decorum in the Parliament. "This has never happened before during a Budget speech. This is not acceptable."

Speaking to the media outside Parliament ahead of the Budget, Akhilesh Yadav demanded immediate action on Kumbh stampede and sought the Army's assistance. "There is a more important thing than Budget at the moment. People in Maha Kumbh are still searching for their relatives. The CM has been there many times, the Union Home Minister has gone there, the Vice President is going today and the Prime Minister will also go there. In a Mahakumbh where many people died and the government has failed to provide the numbers of deceased and those who are missing," he said.

"Hindus have lost their lives. The government must wake up. I said earlier as well to call the Army there. This has been the first time that saints have denied having Shahi Snan," he added.

On Friday, as the Budget session commenced, Akhilesh Yadav shifted the focus to the Maha Kumbh tragedy, which claimed the lives of 30 people and left 60 others injured. "Budget will be discussed later, in this session and today - we need to talk about peace for those who lost their lives in Kumbh," he said.

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stating, "The government is hiding the number of people who died in Kumbh as they don't want to pay the compensation."

He called for transparency and demanded accountability from the Uttar Pradesh administration, further urging the government to release a public list of people who died. "The families of the deceased must be informed at the earliest and a list of all those who lost their lives should be made public... It's the government's mistake. It's still hiding things", he added. (with agency inputs)