Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / India's Union Budget: Interesting facts and history you should know about

India's Union Budget: Interesting facts and history you should know about

Nirmala Sitharaman is India's first full-time female Finance Minister. By presenting her eighth budget, she strengthens her place in India's political and economic history

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Parliament House complex to present the ‘Union Budget 2025-26’, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive Union Budget and 14th budget of the NDA government in Parliament today. This brings her closer to the record of 10 Budgets set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. Here are some important facts and a snapshot of the history of India’s Union Budgets.
 

Nirmala Sitharaman’s achievements

 
Nirmala Sitharaman is the first finance minister to present eight consecutive Union Budgets. By presenting her eighth budget, she strengthens her place in India’s political and economic history. 
  

Who holds the record for most budgets?

 
Morarji Desai (10 Budgets) – India’s Finance Minister from 1959 to 1969, Desai presented 10 budgets, the most in Indian history.
 
P Chidambaram (9 Budgets) – As Finance Minister under different governments, Chidambaram presented nine budgets, introducing key tax reforms and economic policies.  ALSO READ: Cabinet approves Union Budget 2025-26, to be tabled in Parliament shortly
 
Pranab Mukherjee (8 Budgets) – Mukherjee, who served multiple times between the 1980s and 2012, played a major role in shaping India’s economy.
 

Unique budget moments

 
Longest Budget speech – In 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman gave the longest budget speech ever, lasting 2 hours and 40 minutes. She could not complete the last two pages due to time limits

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Budget 2025: Sensex 180 pts higher at 77,670 as FM unveils Budget; Financials gain

Budget 2025 LIVE news: Budget continues govt's effort to accelerate growth, says FM Sitharaman

Who's behind Budget 2025? Meet Nirmala Sitharaman's top policymakers

Cabinet approves Union Budget 2025-26, to be tabled in Parliament shortly

Union Budget 2025: Middle class awaits Sitharaman, memes take over

 
In sharp contrast, the shortest budget speech in India’s history was given by Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel during the interim budget of 1977. Lasting just 800 words, it was unusually brief for a typically long and detailed presentation.
 
Changes in budget timing – Earlier, India’s Union Budget was presented at 5 pm on the last day of February, a practice that began during the colonial era to match British Summer Time. In 1999, Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha changed the timing to 11 am to modernise the process and make it more convenient for the Indian audience.  ALSO READ: Will Goddess Lakshmi smile on the middle-class in Union Budget 2025? 
 
In 2017, the Budget presentation date was changed to February 1. This allowed Parliament to approve it more quickly before the fiscal year ended on March 31. The change helped the government implement budget plans from April 1, avoiding delays caused by the previous late-February schedule.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will Goddess Lakshmi smile on the middle-class in Union Budget 2025?

President offers dahi-cheeni to FM Sitharaman before presenting Budget FY25

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman continues 'bahi-khata' tradition

Union Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman give tax relief to middle class?

Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman's sari honours Bihar's Madhubani artists

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramBudget 2025Budget and EconomyPranab MukherjeeBS Web ReportsBudget and Politics

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story