Budget 2026 raises FY27 capex 11.5% to ₹12 trillion, eyes infra growth

How much has capital expenditure increased in Budget 2026–27?

The government has continued to push the pedal on capital expenditure in Budget 2026–27, with the allocation seeing an increase of 11.5 per cent to Rs 12.2 trillion, up from Rs 10.9 trillion in the revised estimates of FY2025–26.

Will FY26 capital expenditure fall short of budgeted levels?

The government is, however, expected to fall short of budgeted capital expenditure in the current financial year by Rs 25,335 crore, or 2.3 per cent, against the target of Rs 11.2 trillion in the Budget Estimates.

What share of GDP does FY27 capex represent?

At Rs 12.2 trillion, capital expenditure stands at 3.1 per cent of GDP for FY27. In terms of effective capital expenditure, which also includes grants-in-aid for creation of capital assets, the figure rises to 4.36 per cent of GDP, close to the fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent for FY27. What are economists saying about the capex strategy? “The total capex increase is greater than the increase in the overall expenditure. The government may be reaching its absorptive capacity in the roads and railways sector, but now they are picking up in newer areas. It is a positive takeaway from the Budget,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

How has public capex evolved over the past decade? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, highlighted that public capex allocation has increased manifold from Rs 2 lakh crore in FY2014–15 to Rs 11.2 lakh crore in the Budget Estimates for FY2025–26. “During this past decade our government has undertaken several initiatives for large-scale enhancement of public infrastructure, including through new financing instruments such as Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and institutions like NIIF and NABFID,” the finance minister said. The Budget 2026–27 has announced an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund to strengthen the confidence of private developers.

Is the focus shifting towards quality spending? Experts feel that the government is now focusing on quality spending with long-term returns and income-generating capacity. “The focus is not just on scale, but on crowding in private participation through better risk sharing and diversifying spending from highways to urbanisation, energy, targeted investments in dedicated freight corridors, high-speed rail connectors, national waterways, improvement in ports, and logistics-linked manufacturing,” said Rumki Majumdar, economist, Deloitte India. How has capex progressed so far in FY26? For the first nine months of the current financial year, capital expenditure rose 15 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). Capex in April–December was higher at 70 per cent of the Budget Estimates, compared to 61.7 per cent in FY25.