CII calls for reforms in priority sector lending framework ahead of Budget

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has proposed significant reforms to India’s priority sector lending (PSL) framework and suggested the inclusion of emerging and high-growth sectors like green initiatives and digital infrastructure to make it more aligned with the country’s long-term developmental goals and evolving economic priorities. The apex industry body has also called for the creation of a high-level committee to review PSL norms while pitching for setting up more Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to support emerging sectors. PSL, a key policy tool mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ensures banks allocate a portion of their loans to crucial sectors such as agriculture, education, housing, and small industries. This mechanism has been instrumental in ensuring equitable credit distribution and fostering socio-economic development across underserved regions.

The CII pointed out that despite being successful, the PSL framework required recalibration to stay relevant. “To achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, it is imperative that the PSL framework be reviewed and updated every 3-4 years,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of CII. Noting that the PSL allocations should reflect the changing contributions of sectors to India’s GDP and their growth potential, he asserted that while agriculture’s share of GDP has dropped from 30 per cent in the 1990s to about 14 per cent, its PSL allocation remains unchanged at 18 per cent. The CII has recommended the inclusion of emerging sectors in the PSL framework to ensure sustainable growth. These sectors include green initiatives, digital infrastructure, increased focus on sectors like digital technologies and artificial intelligence, and healthcare.