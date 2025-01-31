Economic survey 2025 Live Updates: FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman to table report in Parliament at 12 pm

Economic Survey 2025 today: The Union Budget session 2025 will begin on Friday (January 31) with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses of Parliament. Subsequently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2025. Economic Survey will be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon and at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha. The Economic Survey report examines the country's infrastructure, agriculture, and industrial development while identifying key sectors with growth potential. The document is prepared by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.

Economic Survey 2025: When and where to watch? Live Streaming: On Sansad TV and PIB India channels on social media such as YouTube and X. The Ministry of Finance's official Facebook, YouTube and X (@FinMinIndia) pages. The Economic Survey can be downloaded from the India Budget website after the release, link.

Meanwhile, ahead of the tabling of the Economic Survey report, the Congress on Thursday came out with a ‘Real State of the Economy’ report claiming that the Modi government is "marching India forward into the middle income trap, which will make the country uncompetitive, underproductive and unequal".