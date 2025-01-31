Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Economic survey 2025 Live Updates: FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman to table report in Parliament at 12 pm

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
OCT. 24, 2024 Washington: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the ‘Roundtable on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure’, on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:54 AM IST
Economic Survey 2025 today: The Union Budget session 2025 will begin on Friday (January 31) with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses of Parliament. Subsequently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2025. Economic Survey will be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon and at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha.  The Economic Survey report examines the country's infrastructure, agriculture, and industrial development while identifying key sectors with growth potential. The document is prepared by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. 

Economic Survey 2025: When and where to watch?

Live Streaming: On Sansad TV and PIB India channels on social media such as YouTube and X.  The Ministry of Finance's official Facebook, YouTube and X (@FinMinIndia) pages.  The Economic Survey can be downloaded from the India Budget website after the release, link.

  Meanwhile, ahead of the tabling of the Economic Survey report, the Congress on Thursday came out with a ‘Real State of the Economy’ report claiming that the Modi government is "marching India forward into the middle income trap, which will make the country uncompetitive, underproductive and unequal".

Key Events

9:54 AM

Economic survey 2025 Live Updates: Budget expectations for gaming industry

9:40 AM

Economic Survey 2025: Key insights from last year’s report

9:26 AM

Economic survey 2025 Live Updates: Budget expectations for higher education

9:14 AM

Economic survey 2025 Live Updates: Budget expectations for healthcare sector

8:44 AM

Economic Survey 2025: GDP growth slows amidst weakened consumer demand

8:23 AM

Who prepares the Economic Survey?

8:22 AM

What is the Economic Survey?

Simplifying the tax regime will boost confidence among stakeholders and attract innovation in the gaming sector. According to Kunal Patni, Executive Director and Country Head, Natural8 India, "This year’s Union Budget should focus on helping gamers upgrade their skills through incentives and free training programs, fostering growth in India’s rapidly expanding online gaming industry. A uniform and progressive regulatory framework is essential, providing clarity on taxation, particularly GST and TDS structures, to ensure compliance and encourage investments."
 
He added, "For skill-based games, clear distinctions from games of chance are crucial, along with measures to support fair recognition and regulatory backing. Investments in digital infrastructure and cybersecurity are necessary to sustain growth while protecting players."

9:40 AM

Economic Survey 2025: Key insights from last year’s report

Here are some of the significant takes: 
 
India’s FY25 GDP growth seen 6.5% to 7.0%
Inflation still high in some food items
Geopolitical conflicts may disrupt supplies, and influence RBI’s stance
Firm local demand will help industry growth in India
India needs local resources for investment and growth
The private sector needs to invest in research and development
The policy should focus on making Indian manufacturing competitive
Urban unemployment rate fell to 6.7% Jan-March 2024
There’s a need to create jobs for the labour force leaving agriculture

9:26 AM

Economic survey 2025 Live Updates: Budget expectations for higher education

In the 2025-26 budget, it is expected that more emphasis will be placed on digital learning, skills development, technical and professional education, and teacher upskilling by greater fund allocations.
 
According to Dr Jones, Principal and Head of the Institute of Management, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, "Last year’s budget was a mixed bag for higher education. Support for world-class institutions increased by about Rs 400 crore, but education access was severely curtailed for the less privileged by the ending of scholarships and student aid programs. Allocation for interest subsidy on student loans was missing. Funding for scholarships for higher education students was also absent. A stagnation in total budgetary allocation fails to compensate for rising inflation. It also affects the expansion of suitable infrastructure."
 
Dr Jones added, "India spends about 4.5 per cent of the national GDP on education, while developed countries spend anywhere between 6-14 per cent. There is a stark gap there. The UGC’s funding in the 2024-25 budget was reduced by a staggering 61 per cent compared to the immediate previous year. Needless to say, a lot more can be done in the 2025-26 budget for higher education."

9:14 AM

Economic survey 2025 Live Updates: Budget expectations for healthcare sector

Union Budget presents an opportunity to address long-standing challenges in the healthcare system. According to Dr VP Chandrasekaran, COO, SRM Global Hospitals, the financial framework supporting the healthcare system lags behind. "At the core of this issue lies the inadequate reimbursement rates for medical procedures under schemes such as CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) and ECHS. For instance, while a coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedure costs Rs 4.5 to Rs 5 lakh, CGHS reimburses only Rs 1.4 lakh, and CMCHIS offers even less. Similarly, an appendectomy, which costs Rs 60,000 in reality, fetches reimbursements of only Rs 20,000 to Rs 24,000. These rates barely cover variable costs and fail to account for overheads such as maintenance, infrastructure, and staff salaries."
 
He added, "If India truly aims to elevate its healthcare quality to international standards, the government must revise reimbursement rates for medical procedures to reflect the actual costs, if not at par with global benchmarks, then at least at realistic Indian market rates. Additionally, the taxation on medical instruments and other essential supplies remains high, further burdening healthcare providers. Waiving or reducing taxes on medical products is essential to make quality healthcare more accessible and sustainable."

8:44 AM

Economic Survey 2025: GDP growth slows amidst weakened consumer demand

India’s economic growth has slowed to a seven-quarter low, with GDP expanding by 5.4 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter — well below analysts' forecast of 6.5 per cent. This marks a decline from the 6.7 per cent growth recorded in the June quarter, largely due to reduced manufacturing activity and weaker consumer spending.  
 
The manufacturing sector, a key economic driver, grew by just 2.2 per cent, a sharp drop from 7 per cent in the previous quarter. Economists attribute the slowdown to persistent inflation, stagnant real wages, and higher interest rates, all of which have dampened urban consumer demand.

8:23 AM

Who prepares the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is prepared by the economic division of the department of economic affairs under the guidance of the chief economic advisor (CEA), and is tabled in the Parliament by finance minister. FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2024-25 before the Parliament on Friday, shortly after President's addreess to the joint session.

8:22 AM

What is the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is an annual report from the Ministry of Finance that offers an in-depth analysis of the economy's current state and future outlook. It serves as a crucial reference point for policymakers, economists, and industry stakeholders by highlighting key macroeconomic trends, assessing government policies, and suggesting fiscal strategies.
First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

