Economic Survey identifies growth areas for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of the economy and identifies areas for further growth and progress as "we move towards building a Viksit Bharat".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2023-24, along with the statistical appendix in the Lok Sabha.

The Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy. The document also provides an overview of the short-to-medium-term prospects of the economy.



In a post on X, Modi said, "The Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy and also showcases the outcomes of the various reforms our Government has brought."



"It also identifies areas for further growth and progress as we move towards building a Viksit Bharat," the prime minister said.

