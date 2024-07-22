Economic Survey: Silver linings amid slower growth, export woes linger

The growth rate of the economy is expected to come down. One constant is the services sector that continues to outperform with a higher contribution than in previous years, though growth is slower than before. Tax revenue’s continued growth, meanwhile, is led by direct taxes.



Export woes linger

There has been a continued moderation in merchandise exports amid a challenging global trade environment.

Services exports have also slowed after growing in double digits for two years in a row. Limited external debt has been a positive.

