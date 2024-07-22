Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Economic Survey: Silver linings amid slower growth, export woes linger

Economic Survey: Silver linings amid slower growth, export woes linger

Tax revenue's continued growth, meanwhile, is led by direct taxes

export import trade
Representative Picture
Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 11:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The growth rate of the economy is expected to come down. One constant is the services sector that continues to outperform with a higher contribution than in previous years, though growth is slower than before. Tax revenue’s continued growth, meanwhile, is led by direct taxes.
 

Export woes linger 

There has been a continued moderation in merchandise exports amid a challenging global trade environment. 

Services exports have also slowed after growing in double digits for two years in a row. Limited external debt has been a positive.

More From This Section

Boost to PLI, MITRA schemes to unlock non-farm job growth: Economic Survey

Need to create 8 million jobs a year until 2036, says Economic Survey

India's FY25 GDP growth will surpass Economic Survey forecast: Industry

Going to be a milestone Budget of Amrit Kaal, says PM Narendra Modi

Economic Survey primer: Here are short notes on key economic policy issues



Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget 2024: EEPC urges revival of interest subvention scheme for exporters

GoM to decide on lifting export ban on certain non-basmati rice: Goyal

Govt considers easing rice export limitations in boon to world buyers

Govt, industry to discuss ways to promote growth of toy sector on July 8

Cargo traffic across 12 major Indian ports surges 6.8 % to 69.8 MT in June

Topics :Economic SurveyExportIndia trade policy

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story