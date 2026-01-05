Modern Diagnostic IPO subscribed 377x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Modern Diagnostic IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of diagnostic chain Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre received a solid response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by a massive 376.90 times by the end of the subscription period on Friday, January 2, 2026.
With the bidding closed, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised today, Monday, January 5, 2026. Investors who applied for the Modern Diagnostic IPO can check their allotment status on the BSE website or the registrar’s site, MUFG Intime India.
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links below to check the Modern Diagnostic IPO allotment status:
Check Modern Diagnostic IPO allotment status on Modern Diagnostic: in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
Check Modern Diagnostic IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx
Modern Diagnostic IPO details
The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 4.1 million shares, aggregating to ₹38.49 crore. The company offered the shares in a price band of ₹85 to ₹90 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The issue was open for subscription from Wednesday, December 31, 2025 to Friday, January 2, 2026.
Shares of Modern Diagnostic are scheduled to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.
Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
According to the red herring prospectus, the company plans to utilise ₹20.7 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for the purchase of medical equipment for its diagnostic centres and laboratories. Additionally, ₹8 crore will be used to fund working capital requirements and ₹1 crore for debt repayment, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Modern Diagnostic IPO GMP today
As the allotment process is underway, the unlisted shares of Modern Diagnostic were trading at around ₹106 per share. This reflects a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹16 or 18 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. Notably, the grey market activity is unofficial and unregulated. Therefore, investors should not rely solely on GMP as an indicator of the listing price or post-listing performance.