Monday, January 05, 2026 | 07:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Modern Diagnostic IPO subscribed 377x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Modern Diagnostic IPO subscribed 377x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Investors who applied for the Modern Diagnostic IPO can check their allotment status on the BSE website or MUFG Intime India

initial public offering, IPO

Modern Diagnostic IPO allotment status

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 7:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Modern Diagnostic IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of diagnostic chain Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre received a solid response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by a massive 376.90 times by the end of the subscription period on Friday, January 2, 2026.
 
With the bidding closed, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised today, Monday, January 5, 2026. Investors who applied for the Modern Diagnostic IPO can check their allotment status on the BSE website or the registrar’s site, MUFG Intime India.
 
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links below to check the Modern Diagnostic IPO allotment status:
 
 
Check Modern Diagnostic IPO allotment status on Modern Diagnostic: in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
 
Check Modern Diagnostic IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Also Read

Stocks to buy on January 5, 2025

Stocks to buy: Angel One's Osho Krishnan suggests buying these two stocks

share markets LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets in green; GIFT Nifty up; Modern Diagnostics IPO allotment today

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Markets regulator Sebi directs phased rollout of merchant banking overhaul

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman Sebi

Sebi working on technology roadmap for stock exchanges, other MIIspremium

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Nifty hits new high amid hopes of December-quarter earnings revival

Modern Diagnostic IPO details

The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 4.1 million shares, aggregating to ₹38.49 crore. The company offered the shares in a price band of ₹85 to ₹90 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The issue was open for subscription from Wednesday, December 31, 2025 to Friday, January 2, 2026.
 
Shares of Modern Diagnostic are scheduled to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.
 
Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus, the company plans to utilise ₹20.7 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for the purchase of medical equipment for its diagnostic centres and laboratories. Additionally, ₹8 crore will be used to fund working capital requirements and ₹1 crore for debt repayment, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Modern Diagnostic IPO GMP today

As the allotment process is underway, the unlisted shares of Modern Diagnostic were trading at around ₹106 per share. This reflects a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹16 or 18 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. Notably, the grey market activity is unofficial and unregulated. Therefore, investors should not rely solely on GMP as an indicator of the listing price or post-listing performance.

More From This Section

stock markets, trading

Stocks to watch, Jan 05: Marico, D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, M&M Finance, Dixon

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Competition, pace of store additions to keep DMart under pressurepremium

market capitalisation, mcap

₹1-trillion-mcap firms grew 14% in 2025 despite market turbulencepremium

stock markets, trading

Street Signs: 26,150-26,100 key Nifty support level, tepid week for IPOspremium

share markets, markets

Venezuela attack may put pressure on FPI flows, impact on equities limitedpremium

Topics : Share Market Today Stock Market News IPOs SME IPOs BSE SME BSE Markets IPO GMP IPO allotment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026OTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon