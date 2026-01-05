Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks flat at pre-open; Nifty at 26,334; Nikkei up 3%
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, January 5, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures indicate a favourable start for the benchmark Indian equity indices in the first trading session of the week. At 08:25 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 101 points higher at 26,556, indicating a positive start for the markets.
On the global data front, investors await the Bank of England’s consumer credit data and mortgage lending data from the UK, as well as ISM manufacturing and employment data from the US.
Markets in Asia-Pacific opened the first full trading week of 2026 on a stronger footing after the US announced it had attacked Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro over the weekend. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.26 per cent in its first trading session of the year, while South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 2.19 per cent to a record high of 4,420.92. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading flat.
Earlier, on Friday, January 2, Wall Street ended the session on a mixed note. The broader S&P 500 rose 0.19 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.66 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.03 per cent.
Markets recap
Benchmark Indian equity indices settled higher on Friday. The BSE Sensex ended the session at 85,762, up by 573 points, or 0.67 per cent, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled with gains of 182 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 26,328.
FII, DII activity
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹544.36 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹534.24 crore on January 2.
IPO today
Primary market activity is set to remain subdued today in the mainline segment. In the SME segment, the basis of allotment for Modern Diagnostics IPO shares is likely to be finalised today. Q3 results
KSH Intl, Axita Cotton, and CDG PETCHEM are scheduled to report their results for the Q3FY26 today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices edged higher on Monday. Brent crude was trading up 0.25 per cent at $60.90 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading higher by 0.10 per cent at $57.38 per barrel.
9:03 AM
Rupee opens flat on Monday
Indian rupee opened flat on Monday vs Friday's close at 90.20/$
8:53 AM
Pre market views
"Markets powered to fresh records as strong Q3 updates fuelled broad-based buying. Nifty and Bank Nifty scaled new all-time highs, with PSU and private banking indices also hitting lifetime peaks. At close, Nifty gained 182 points to 26,329, Sensex rose 573 points to 85,762, and Bank Nifty advanced 439 points to 60,151. The bullish momentum translated into quality stock-specific opportunities, with L&T, Hindalco, TVS Motor, SBI, Titan, Shriram Finance, BPCL, Coal India, M&M, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Indus Towers, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, GMR Airports and Bharti Airtel advancing strongly—many posting fresh 52-week or all-time highs. This breadth underscores the market's underlying strength and persistent risk-on sentiment."

Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
8:44 AM
Trump warns India of possible tariffs over Russian oil purchases
US President Donald Trump once again warned that India could face higher tariffs over its purchases of Russian oil, according to reports. Speaking to reporters, Trump said the United States might increase tariffs if India does not cooperate on the Russian oil issue.
8:32 AM
Modern Diagnostic IPO subscribed 377x; check allotment status, latest GMP
Investors who applied for the Modern Diagnostic IPO can check their allotment status on the BSE website or the registrar's site, MUFG Intime India. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stocks to buy: Aadhar Housing Finance, Union Bank, Tata Power are top picks
Choice Equities' technical research analyst, Aakash Shah, recommends buying Aadhar Housing Finance, Union Bank of India, and Tata Power Limited. KNOW WHY
8:14 AM
Stocks to watch, Jan 05: Marico, D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, M&M Finance, Dixon
Marico, Avenue Supermarts, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Bajaj Finance, Ujjivan SFB, Equitas SFB, Bandhan Bank, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Seamec, IDBI Bank, Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Zinc, Kiri Industries, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Amber Enterprises, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, CSB Bank, V2 Retail, Trident, V-Mart Retail, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Coal India, Dixon Technologies, and Royal Orchid Hotels are among the top stocks to watch today. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Asian shares rise as markets weigh US capture of Venezuela's Prez Maduro
Asian stocks opened higher and oil prices were choppy on Monday as investors looked past US military action over the weekend in Venezuela to prepare for a packed week of economic data releases in the first full trading week of the year. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.3 per cent, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were last 0.1 per cent higher. Investors are assessing the repercussions of a dramatic weekend of events, which saw the US capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stocks to buy: Angel One's Osho Krishnan suggests buying these two stocks
Osho Krishan, a senior analyst, technical and derivatives, Angel One recommended buying Rail Vikas Nigam and Torrent Power today. HERE'S WHY
7:55 AM
Equities poised for comeback in 2026 as growth improves: Ramesh Mantri
Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) stocks stand out currently with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations, says Ramesh Mantri, chief investment officer, WhiteOak Capital AMC. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, he adds that the outlook is also positive for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. READ EDITED EXCERPTS
7:46 AM
Growth-inflation data will determine MPC's future actions: Nagesh Kumar
While inflationary expectations remain well anchored, the prevailing inflation rate is too low for comfort, NAGESH KUMAR, member of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), tells Manojit Saha in a telephonic interview. READ EDITED EXCERPTS
7:36 AM
Q3FY26 results preview: IT companies' growth likely to remain muted
With discretionary spending still under pressure, the information technology (IT) services industry continued to face an uncertain demand environment in the third quarter of 2025-26 (Q3FY26). This may nudge companies to rely on cost-takeout and efficiency-led programmes to drive growth well into the second half of FY26. READ MORE
7:28 AM
IPO today
7:23 AM
Macroeconomic data, FII trading activity likely to drive markets this week
Macroeconomic data announcements, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors would be major driving factors for market movement this week, analysts said. Unabated capital infusion by domestic institutional investors have supported the positive trend in the stock market last week, traders said. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Asian markets rise
7:18 AM
Markets recap
First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 7:12 AM IST