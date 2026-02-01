Budget 2026: TCS cut on LRS education, medical spends to boost remittances

Why has the Budget reduced TCS on overseas education and medical remittances?

“Budget 2026’s decision to reduce TCS to 2 per cent on student remittances will reduce friction in cross-border spending, support international travel and education planning, and give families greater clarity and predictability in managing large overseas expenses,” said Pavan Kavad, managing director of Prithvi Exchange.

What do remittance trends show under the LRS?

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, outward remittances under the LRS during the April–November period of FY26 dropped to $19.10 billion from $19.97 billion in the year-ago period due to moderation in overseas travel- and education-related remittances. Remittances for overseas education fell 29.85 per cent year on year to $120.94 million, while medical expenses declined 35.67 per cent year on year to $41.56 million.

How does the Liberalised Remittance Scheme work?

Under the LRS, introduced in 2004, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both. The scheme was initially introduced with a limit of $25,000, which has since been revised in stages in line with prevailing macroeconomic and microeconomic conditions.