Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026: Relief for senior citizens as Form 15G, 15H filing gets easier

Budget 2026: Relief for senior citizens as Form 15G, 15H filing gets easier

Senior Citizens and Budget 2026: The proposal aims to cut paperwork and prevent unnecessary tax deduction for eligible investors, especially senior citizens holding securities across companies

Budget 2026

Relief for senior citizens in Budget 2026

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2026–27 in Parliament on Sunday, announced a set of measures linked to tax compliance and investor convenience. One of the proposals allows depositories to accept Form 15G and Form 15H from investors who hold securities across multiple companies, instead of requiring separate submissions to each issuer.
 
The change is expected to simplify how retail investors, including senior citizens, prevent tax deduction at source on eligible income.
 
Form 15G and Form 15H are self-declaration forms used by taxpayers to request that no tax be deducted at source on income such as dividends or interest, provided their total income remains below the taxable limit. Form 15G applies to individuals below the age of 60, while Form 15H is meant for senior citizens.
 
 
Currently, investors holding shares or other securities in multiple companies are often required to submit these forms separately to each company or intermediary. This leads to repeated filings and, in some cases, delays or errors that result in tax being deducted despite eligibility for exemption.
 
Under the Budget proposal, depositories would be allowed to accept these declarations centrally and pass the information to the relevant issuers. The move comes at a time when dividend income is fully taxable in the hands of investors, following the removal of the dividend distribution tax regime, making timely submission of these forms more important.

Also Read

Girish Wagh, MD and CEO, Tata Motors

Budget 2026-27: A future-ready step on path to Viksit Bharat 2047

Budget 2026

Budget 2026-27 reactions LIVE: Industry leaders highlight long-term growth, reform momentum

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2026-27', in New Delhi

Budget 2026: Now NRIs can invest up to 10% directly in Indian equities

Education loan

Budget 2026: Skilling, education tied to jobs push in services, new economy

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Budget 2026: TCS cut on LRS education, medical spends to boost remittances

 
What it means for taxpayers
 
Tax experts said the proposal could reduce paperwork and help eligible investors avoid unnecessary tax deductions.
 
“This comes as a relief for senior citizens and small investors by simplifying the process of submitting Form 15G and Form 15H,” said Vipin Upadhyay, Partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys. “Investors earning dividend or interest income from securities of multiple companies will now be able to file a single declaration with the depository, instead of submitting separate forms to each company or issuer.”
 
He said the existing system often resulted in tax being deducted even when investors were eligible for exemption. “This addresses a long-standing procedural burden that often led to inadvertent TDS deductions and subsequent refund claims, particularly impacting senior citizens who rely on interest and dividend income for regular cash flows,” Upadhyay said.
 
Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, also pointed to the practical impact of the change. “The proposal to allow depositories to accept Forms 15G and 15H centrally is a practical step towards simplifying TDS exemption for eligible investors holding securities in dematerialised form,” he said.
   
“At present, such investors are required to submit these declarations separately to multiple issuers, making the process cumbersome and prone to delays. A depository-led, centralised mechanism would reduce this repetition and ease compliance,” Shetty said.
 
For taxpayers whose income remains below the taxable threshold, the change could help avoid tax deductions during the year rather than relying on refunds later. “This can help avoid unnecessary TDS on interest and dividend income, reducing the need to claim refunds later,” Shetty said. “From a system perspective, it brings tax processes closer to the way investments are now held and transacted, and helps with cash-flow management during the year.”

More From This Section

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2026-27', in New Delhi

2019 to 2026: Of FM Sitharaman's saris, seams and the fiscal fine print

Budget 2026

Budget 2026-27 reactions LIVE: Industry leaders highlight long-term growth, reform momentum

Bank, banks, banking

Budget 2026: High-level panel for comprehensive review of banking sector

Budget 2026

From Defence to R&D, what didn't make the cut in Sitharaman's Budget speech

Budget 2026

SEZ units get one-time domestic sales window in Budget amid 50% US tariffs

Topics : Budget 2026 Union Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Union Budget 2026 LIVEBudget 2026 vs 2025 Tax SlabTax Relief on Indian OverseasBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 ReliefWhy Market Crash TodayBudget 2026 Key Announcements and SchemesPM Internship Scheme AllocationBudget 2026 HighlightsPersonal Finance