From Rs 97k cr in FY14 to Rs 3.1 trn in FY25, gender Budget raised: Survey

From Rs 97,134 crore in Financial Year 2014, the gender budget has consistently increased, reaching Rs 3.1 lakh crore in FY 2025, the Economic Survey said on Monday. This marks a 38.7-per cent rise compared to FY24 and a 218.8-per cent increase over FY14, now constituting 6.5 per cent of the total Union Budget. In a transformative move, India is shifting from women's development to women-led development, according to the Economic Survey presented in Parliament. The survey underscores the government's legislative interventions and provisions to ensure women's participation in various professions. India's G20 presidency in 2023 also highlighted "women-led development" as a priority amid increasing global attention on women's workforce participation, it said.

Addressing the various issues affecting women, the survey emphasises the need for a comprehensive and pragmatic approach.

This includes improving access to basic necessities, such as sanitation, piped water and menstrual hygiene, along with ensuring safety, proper nutrition and equal opportunities in economic and political spheres.

The government's multi-faceted initiatives to enhance women's well-being are evident in the steady rise in the gender budget, the survey said.

Social empowerment initiatives, such as "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao", have improved the sex ratio at birth and reduced maternal mortality rates. Institutional deliveries have increased and programmes like the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, which provides cash incentives to new mothers, have shown positive impacts on long-term public health service utilisation, it added.

The survey highlighted the importance of nutritional security for women and children through programmes like the Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. This initiative addresses malnutrition by focusing on health, wellness and immunity through micronutrient sufficiency and promoting best practices in nutrition and health.

Access to basic necessities like toilets, clean cooking-gas connections and tap drinking water under various schemes has transformed the lives of women, particularly in rural and low-income households, the survey said.

These initiatives not only address safety and dignity concerns but also free up time for productive work, it added.

The government's efforts to ensure women's safety through one-stop centres and the "Sambal" scheme, alongside educational and skilling programmes, have also been highlighted in the survey. Gender parity in school enrolment and increased participation in skill-development programmes are paving the way for greater female participation in the labour force, the survey said.

It also pointed out the need for supportive infrastructure, such as safe transport and childcare, to fully realise the benefits of these skilling programmes. The representation of women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields and their participation in non-conventional sectors like the military and police forces have also been emphasised.

Political empowerment through the Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiniyam, 2023, which ensures greater women's representation in public offices, marks a significant step towards inclusive growth and gender equality, the survey said.

Financial inclusion efforts, including the Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana, have facilitated access to banking services for women, enhancing their control over household resources. Rural microfinance initiatives through self-help groups (SHGs) have empowered women, boosting their self-esteem and participation in local governance.

Encouraging female entrepreneurship through schemes like Start-up and Stand-Up India, where a significant number of loans are sanctioned to women, further demonstrates the government's commitment to women-led development, the survey said.