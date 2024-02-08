Home / Budget / News / Goa CM presents revenue surplus budget of Rs 26,765 cr for 2024-25

Goa CM presents revenue surplus budget of Rs 26,765 cr for 2024-25

Sawant also announced a one-time amnesty scheme for residential houses that are being operated illegally as home stays, hotels and restaurants

Press Trust of India Panaji

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 6:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday presented a Rs 26,765 crore revenue surplus budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly, with no additional taxes being imposed on the citizens of the coastal state.

The revenue surplus was Rs 1,720 crore, while the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is expected to witness a growth of 13.87 per cent, with per capita income of Rs 7.64 lakh, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sawant also announced a one-time amnesty scheme for residential houses that are being operated illegally as home stays, hotels and restaurants.

Sawant, who holds the finance portfolio, said Goa received Rs 750 crore as financial assistance from the Centre for fiscal 2023-24 and this is expected to rise to Rs 1,506 crore for 2024-25.

Despite financial liabilities like social welfare schemes, servicing of debt and infrastructure development, the state government in the last financial years has not imposed additional tax burden on citizens, the chief minister told the House.
 

"We have worked out our finances through curbing of revenue leakages and prudent fiscal management. Even for this fiscal, no additional tax has been imposed," he informed.

There are several leave and licence agreements (between government and private parties) that are not renewed, due to which there is revenue leakage, and to curb this the state government will introduce a regulation for such agreements, he added.

While increasing the fees for commercial establishments, land revenue and Town and Country Planning department, adequate precaution has been taken to see it does not impact citizens, the CM pointed out.
 

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024 unveils growth path with fiscal prudence: Economists

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

FM Sitharaman moves Finance Bill 2024 for consideration in Rajya Sabha

Gujarat Assembly clears supplementary demands for grants worth Rs 7,500 cr

MCD passes Rs 16,683 crore Budget for FY 2024-25 amid pandemonium

India's Budget announcement on cervical cancer vaccine receives praise

LS passes Finance Bill, completes exercise for interim budget 2024-25

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Goa budgetIndia economy

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story