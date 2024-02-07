Home / Budget / News / LS passes Finance Bill, completes exercise for interim budget 2024-25

LS passes Finance Bill, completes exercise for interim budget 2024-25

The Finance Bill, 2024, does not propose any change in the tax structure as the final budget will be tabled in July after the new government assumes office post the general elections in April-May

The House also approved the Appropriation Bill authorising government to meet expenses for four months in the next financial year
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 11:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Finance Bill, 2024, thus completing the exercise for passage of the interim budget 2024-25.

The Finance Bill, 2024, does not propose any change in the tax structure as the final budget will be tabled in July after the new government assumes office post the general elections in April-May.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Finance Bill, 2024, does not propose any change in tax structure.

"We have focused on development despite presenting an interim budget ahead of elections, Chaudhary said replying to a discussion on the bill.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh govt tables interim budget of Rs 2.86 trillion for FY25

Earlier in the day the Lok Sabha approved the Rs 47.66-lakh crore interim Budget 2024-25 of the Union Government and second batch of supplementary demands for grants.

The House also approved the Appropriation Bill authorising government to meet expenses for four months in the next financial year.

The lower house also approved the Rs 1.8 lakh crore budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

We expect 50-75 bps rate cuts from RBI: Bandhan AMC's Suyash Choudhary

Andhra Pradesh govt tables interim budget of Rs 2.86 trillion for FY25

FM gave no final decision on foreign varsities in Budget: Kerala Minister

Budget session extended by a day till Feb 10: LS Speaker Om Birla

Cong MP Tewari gives adjournment motion to discuss Indo-China border issue

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Finance BillLok SabhaParliamentfinance sector

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story