Industry seeks tax relief, capex boost, reforms at FinMin's pre-budget meet

Tax exemptions for the middle class, reduction in excise duty on fuel, and continued focus on public capital expenditure (capex) were among the key suggestions made to the finance ministry during pre-budget discussions with industry representatives on Monday. The fifth round of consultations on the upcoming budget, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and attended by top government officials, focused on employment generation and measures to boost consumption in the economy, alongside factor market reforms to stimulate growth.

Prominent industry associations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) advocated granting infrastructure status to the hotel and tourism sectors. They argued that this move would help the hospitality sector attract foreign investment and reduce borrowing costs, thereby enhancing employment opportunities across the country.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjiv Puri, chairman, CII, emphasised the need for increasing disposable income to drive higher consumer spending and stimulate economic growth. Advocating economic relief for the middle class, Puri said, “Industry has proposed tax exemptions for individuals earning up to Rs 20 lakh annually. A reduction in excise duties on petrol and diesel could alleviate the financial burden on consumers and businesses alike.”

Puri also highlighted the need to increase the minimum wage rate under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from Rs 267 per day in FY24 to Rs 375, as suggested by the Expert Committee on Fixing National Minimum Wage.

Industry representatives stressed that, given the uncertainty caused by persisting global headwinds, the government's focus on public capex in physical, social, and digital infrastructure will be crucial to sustaining growth momentum. Ficci vice-chairman Vijay Sankar said, “The quality of the fisc has improved over time, with revenue expenditure being contained and productive capital expenditure being prioritised. We propose that the government consider increasing capex in FY26 by 15 per cent over 2024–25.”

Sankar suggested rationalising the multiple tax deduction at source (TDS) and tax collection at source (TCS) rates by converging them into a simple two- or three-tier structure to avoid classification disputes and prevent working capital blockages in the industry. He added, “Stop the practice of imposing TDS/TCS on transactions that are subject to GST, as the relevant information is already available through GST filings.”

Beyond tax reforms, Sankar called for an enabling policy framework to direct resources towards both green areas and transition areas to achieve the goal of ‘net zero’ by 2070.

The industry has also sought the abolition of the Securities Transaction Tax (STT), arguing that such a move would encourage investment in capital markets.

ASSOCHAM President Sanjay Nayar proposed extending the scope of presumptive taxation to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and emerging sectors such as data centres and cloud computing.

Presumptive taxation simplifies tax compliance by allowing small businesses to pay tax based on a presumed percentage of gross receipts rather than detailed accounting of actual income. This system aims to reduce disputes and aid financial planning for businesses.

Nayar also recommended establishing MSME universities to boost skill development and entrepreneurship. Additionally, he suggested developing integrated infrastructure townships for MSMEs, equipped with facilities such as testing and research and development centres, financial institutions, housing, schools, and training centres.

The pre-budget discussions were attended by Neeraj Akhoury, president, Cement Manufacturers Association; Bhavna G Doshi, past president, IMC Chamber of Commerce; Satish Reddy, chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; Chanakya Chaudhary, vice-president, corporate services, Tata Steel; and Shradha Suri Marwah, president, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association.

Other attendees included Vikram Gandotra, president-elect, Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association, and Bajrang Lal Bagra, former CMD of National Aluminium Company.