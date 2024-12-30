Budget wishlist: Mutual fund industry seeks tax relief on debt schemes

In its proposals for Budget 2025, the mutual fund (MF) industry has reiterated its demands for tax relief on debt schemes and the roll-back of the hike in equity taxation.

The government, in April 2023, removed the indexation benefit for debt MF schemes, taxing gains at the investor's slab rate regardless of the holding period. Changes introduced in Budget 2024 compounded the taxation challenge for debt MF investors, as investments made prior to April 2023 also lost the indexation advantage.

"We believe that applying the new tax rates on a retrospective basis can be detrimental to investor confidence and deter new investors from entering capital markets as well as discourage existing investors from making further investments," said the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The industry body has sought alignment of debt fund taxation with that of listed bonds. "It is requested that capital gains on redemption of units of debt-oriented mutual funds held for more than one year be taxed at the rate of 12.5 per cent, as applicable to listed bonds," Amfi stated in its wishlist.

Amfi has also urged the government to roll back the hike in equity MF taxation. In Budget 2024, the Centre raised the short-term capital gains (STCG) tax on equities from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, while the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax was increased from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent. Amfi argued that the increase in taxation could hinder the ongoing financialisation of savings.

The wishlist also includes a reduction in the securities transaction tax (STT), which was raised in the previous Budget. The hike in STT for futures and options has significantly impacted arbitrage and equity savings funds, as their strategies rely on hedging.

Also Read

In another tax-related proposal, the industry has called for changes to the taxation of fund-of-funds (FoFs) investing in equity-oriented funds. Currently, FoFs must meet two conditions to qualify for equity taxation: investing at least 90 per cent of their corpus in equity schemes and ensuring that the schemes they invest in allocate a minimum of 90 per cent to domestic equities.

According to Amfi, most FoFs fail to qualify for equity taxation due to the second condition. It noted that equity schemes have the flexibility to invest between 65 per cent and 100 per cent in equities, which creates a hurdle in meeting this requirement.

Amfi has also proposed that the government allow all MFs to launch pension-oriented MF schemes with uniform tax treatment comparable to the National Pension System (NPS). It argued that while there are three broad investment avenues for post-retirement pension income — NPS, retirement MF schemes, and insurance-linked pension plans — only the NPS qualifies for tax exemptions under Section 80CCD.