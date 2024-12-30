Budget: Experts push for higher health, edu fund, duty cuts on cancer care

Health and education experts on Monday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address issues related to cancer care equipment, increase spending on health and education, and focus on teacher training under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 during a pre-budget meeting.

A key demand discussed in the meeting was the reduction of customs duty and other levies on the import of radiation machines used to treat cancer.

“Reducing the duty on radiation machines such as linear accelerators (LINAC) is crucial, as these are currently imported due to the unavailability of standard machines in the country. This step will help provide cancer care to many,” said Kailash Sharma, director, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.

This demand comes amid concerns raised by Indian medical device manufacturers regarding the import of pre-owned and second-hand high-end and high-value (HEHV) medical equipment.

“Another key subject discussed was the expansion of cancer care to far-off regional areas,” said Abhijat Sheth, president, National Board of Examinations (NBE). He clarified that there were no discussions regarding medical education.

The meeting, which was also attended by senior officials from the finance ministry, department of school education, and department of health research, emphasised increasing health expenditure and research on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), according to one attendee.

Also Read

Experts from the education sector urged the government to expedite the implementation of NEP 2020 effectively.

“There was a discussion on various aspects of implementation, including vocational education and teacher training, particularly training teachers in the Anandwadis,” said Raj Nehru, vice chancellor, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana.

Nehru added that alongside discussions on enhancing school education, experts explored ways to leverage technology, artificial intelligence (AI) , and digital education in India.

“This included using tech-driven solutions to increase the gross enrolment ratio and emphasising the need to raise the allocation for education,” he said.