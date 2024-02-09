Home / Budget / News / Jharkhand Budget to be presented by end of February: CM Champai Soren

Jharkhand Budget to be presented by end of February: CM Champai Soren

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, CM Soren said the people of Jharkhand had elected his predecessor, handing him a decisive five-year mandate

Champai Soren (Photo: PTI)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren informed on Thursday that the state's annual budget will presented by the end of February.

During a brief interaction with the media on Thursday, Soren, to a question about the state budget, said, "It will be presented by the end of February."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I have reviewed everything related to the (Finance) department," he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, CM Soren said that his government will carry forward the policies and programmes championed by the former.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, CM Soren said the people of Jharkhand had elected his predecessor, handing him a decisive five-year mandate.

"We had secured a five-year mandate to govern the state under the leadership of Hemant Soren. However, there was a plot to topple our government and stop us short of completing our full five-year term. We said earlier that there is no case against Hemant Soren. There may have been a change of guard at the helm but we are determined to carry forward his plans and vision for the state," Champai Soren said.

On cabinet expansion, the CM said, "It will happen soon; have no worries about it."

After an anxious wait during which the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies in the ruling coalition shipped its MLAs off to a hotel in Hyderabad amid fears of poaching attempts by the BJP, Champai Soren won the trust vote on Monday with a 47:29 majority.

With 47 votes in its favour, the ruling combine led by the JMM sailed past the halfway mark of 41 in the 81-member Assembly. The Morcha, with 29 seats, and its ally Congress, with 17 seats, were confident of clearing the floor test.

Also Read

Meet Champai Soren, the new Jharkhand CM at helm amid political crisis

Wrong advice landed Hemant Soren in jail, says JMM leader Lobin Hembrom

Proud to be a tribal, says newly sworn-in Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

ED to transfer Hemant Soren from jail to its office for questioning

SC dismisses Hemant Soren's plea on arrest, J'khand to get new CM: Updates

Odisha govt presents Rs 1.18 trillion vote-on-account in Assembly

Emphasis on capex is the highlight of Interim Budget: FM Sitharaman

Parliament approves interim Budget 2024-25, with RS returning Finance Bill

Highlight of interim budget emphasis on capex: FM Sitharaman in RS

Goa CM presents revenue surplus budget of Rs 26,765 cr for 2024-25

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JharkhandJharkhand BoardJharkhand Mukti Morcha

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story