Medtech sector seeks standard GST rate, export incentives in Budget

The medical devices manufacturing sector has rolled out a robust wishlist for the upcoming Budget , with the standardisation of rates in the goods and services tax (GST) , enhancement of export incentives, and monitoring of maximum retail price (MRP) for imported devices among the major demands.

Commenting on the demands, Himanshu Baid, managing director, Poly Medicure, said that the government could consider standardising the GST rate at 12 per cent across all medical devices, as it would simplify the tax structure, ensuring consistency and ease of doing business.

The industry has also asked the Centre to enhance export incentives under the Commerce Ministry's Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme to 2 to 2.5 per cent, up from the current range of 0.6 to 0.9 per cent.

The scheme aims to refund to exporters the embedded central, state, and local duties and taxes paid on inputs that were so far not refunded or rebated.

“This will bolster the global competitiveness of Indian-made medical devices, enabling manufacturers to expand their reach in international markets,” Baid said.

Another major demand is the monitoring of maximum retail prices (MRP) of imported medical devices into India so that domestic consumers can access them at affordable rates.

The Indian medtech market, valued at US$12 billion, imported devices worth $8.2 billion in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), with 80 to 85 per cent of medical devices in India sourced internationally, according to a recent report by EY-Parthenon.

In its pre-budget memorandum to the Union Finance Ministry, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) stated that the government’s efforts to reduce import duty on devices have gone in vain since consumers and patients pay “10 to 30 times the landed price of imported devices.”

The association has also called for a recall of nil and concessional duty notifications for medical devices that are being made in India and where adequate capacity exists.

“Currently, there is no gain to consumers from the nil duty as affordability is linked to the MRP labelled on the product, as that is what has been charged to them,” AIMED said.

While AIMED has asked for a 5 to 15 per cent customs duty on imported devices, the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) has highlighted the need for lower customs duty rates for products where domestic alternatives are not available.

“The high customs duty regime significantly increases the cost of medical devices, which undermines the government’s efforts to make affordable healthcare accessible to the masses through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat,” Pavan Choudary, chairman, MTaI, said.

Among other demands, industry players have also asked for the extension and strengthening of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices by another two to three years.

“This would support local manufacturers in scaling production, reducing import dependence, and achieving long-term growth and sustainability,” Baid added.