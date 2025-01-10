Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt extends monthly GST return, payment deadline due to snag in system

GST
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
The government on Friday extended the deadline for filing monthly GST sales return form GSTR-1 and GST payment by 2 days after taxpayers reported technical glitches in the GSTN system.

As per a notification by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the last date for filing GSTR-1 for December is January 13, while that for taxpayers opting for quarterly payment under the QRMP scheme for the October-December period will be January 15.

Normally, the last date for filing GSTR-1 for monthly return filers is January 11, while for quarterly taxpayers it is January 13.

The deadline for GST payment by filing GSTR-3B for December has been extended to January 22, from the existing date of January 20.

For taxpayers who pay GST quarterly, the due date has been extended to January 24 and January 26, depending on the state-wise registration of the business.

Earlier in the day, GST Network said in a post on X that it has sent an "incident report" to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on the technical glitches in the system and requested an extension of the filing date of GST sales return or GSTR-1.

"GST portal is currently experiencing technical issues and is under maintenance. We expect the portal to be operational by 12:00 noon. CBIC is being sent an incident report to consider extension in filing date," GST Tech, the official handle of GSTN, said in a post on X.

The GST Network has been facing technical glitches since Thursday as taxpayers were unable to generate summary of GSTR-1 and file the return.

Topics :GSTTaxation

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

