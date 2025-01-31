President Murmu opens Budget session 2025: Housing, healthcare, AI in focus

President Droupadi Murmu addressed both Houses of Parliament on Friday, marking the beginning of the Budget Session. Her speech outlined major government policies and future plans, focusing on housing, healthcare, women empowerment, and youth development.

The Budget Session will run from January 31 to April 4 in two phases. The first phase will end on February 13, and the second phase will begin on March 10. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

Highlights from the President’s speech

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be expanded to provide new homes for three crore more families.

The government remains committed to fulfilling the dream of the middle class to own a house.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, six crore senior citizens aged 70 years and above will receive health insurance.

Major policy decisions to be presented

The government has made big decisions regarding Waqf boards and the implementation of One Nation, One Election.

Special focus is being placed on preventing paper leaks in exams across the country.

Women and youth empowerment

The government is committed to women-led development, aiming to create three crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ (financially independent women).

Over 91 lakh self-help groups are being empowered under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Special efforts are being made to provide new education and employment opportunities for the youth.

The India AI Mission has been launched to make India a global innovation powerhouse in artificial intelligence.

Digital and financial inclusion

Banking and digital payment sakhis are playing a key role in connecting remote areas to the financial system.

Young Indian entrepreneurs are excelling in startups, sports, and space research.

Tributes and condolences

President Murmu paid homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away in December.

She also offered condolences to those who lost their lives in the Kumbh Mela stampede at Prayagraj.

Government’s speed and commitment

President Droupadi Murmu emphasised that the government, now in its third term, is working at three times the speed of previous administrations. She reiterated that government schemes have lifted millions out of poverty and continue to shape India’s future. The Budget session is expected to focus on key economic policies, welfare schemes, and legislative reforms.