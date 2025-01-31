May Goddess Lakshmi bless poor, middle-class: PM Modi ahead of Budget 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that the Union Budget 2025 will give new energy to India's economy, saying he would "pray to Goddess Lakshmi" for the poor and middle class of the country. Addressed the media outside Parliament ahead of Budget Session, PM Modi said, "Ahead of the Budget session, I bow down to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity... I pray that Goddess Lakshmi continues to bless the poor and middle class of our country. It is a matter of great pride that India has completed 75 years as a democratic nation." “India has established itself well on the global pedestal. This is the first complete budget of my third term. I can confidently say that in 2047, when India completes 100 years of Independence, it will achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat, and this budget will give new energy and hope to the nation,” he added.

Speaking about the Union Budget, which will be tabled in Parliament on February 1, PM Modi said, "The people of the country have given me responsibility for the third time. This is the complete budget of my third term. I can confidently tell this budget will give new energy, assuring that the country will be developed by 2047 and 140 crore people will fulfill this vision with their resolve. In our third term, we are moving forward with the resolve of all-round development of the country in a mission mode."

PM Modi also emphasised the importane of "re-establishing the pride of women power," saying it was important to ensure that every woman gets a respectable life and equal rights without any discrimination of caste and creed. "Many important decisions will be taken in this session in this direction," he said.

The prime minister also said the Budget session is a golden opportunity for the young MPs. "Because the more awareness and participation they (young MPs) increase in the House, the more fruits of a developed India they will see before their eyes. Therefore, this is a precious opportunity for young MPs," he said.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee also lowered its growth forecast for financial year 2024-25 to 6.6 per cent from an earlier 7.2 per cent, following the disappointing GDP performance in second quarter, which fell to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent, falling short of the RBI’s own 7 per cent projection. Despite this, the central bank remains optimistic, citing rural consumption, government spending, investments, and strong service exports as factors that could lead to an economic pickup in the latter half of the fiscal. The Union Budget session begins today with the presentation of the Economic Survey, prepared under the guidance of India’s chief economic advisor. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget following the President's address to the joint session.