Rural consumption on the rise while urban shows mixed signals: Eco Survey

The Economic Survey said that private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) firmed up in the first half of FY25, growing by 6.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Indicators such as two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and tractor sales signal that rural demand contributed significantly to private consumption growth.

“This is also reflected in the January 2025 round of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD’s) Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey, where 78.5 per cent of rural households reported an increase in their consumption expenditure during the last year,” the survey said.

It also noted that the impulse from rural demand is expected to continue in the second half of the financial year, driven by the returns from a bumper Kharif crop and higher minimum support prices (MSPs) for a potentially good Rabi crop.

However, the survey pointed out that urban demand presented mixed trends. It cited data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which showed that the growth of passenger vehicle sales had slowed to 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y in April–November 2024, compared to 9.2 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

It also noted that fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales in urban areas, as per Nielsen IQ, recorded moderate growth in the first half of the ongoing financial year.

On the other hand, air passenger traffic in April–November 2024 saw a steady growth of 7.7 per cent.

“The 7.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth indicated by the First Advance Estimates for PFCE at constant prices for FY25 signals an uptick in the most recent months,” the survey said.

While highlighting the uptick in rural demand, the survey pointed out that the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023-24 underscores the narrowing urban-rural gap in consumption expenditure.

“The average monthly per capita expenditure (MPCE) in rural and urban India in 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 4,122 and Rs 6,996, respectively. Considering the imputed values of items received free of cost through various social welfare programmes, these estimates rise to Rs 4,247 and Rs 7,078, respectively, for rural and urban areas,” it said.

The urban-rural gap in MPCE has declined to 71 per cent in 2022-23 from 84 per cent in 2011-12. It has further decreased to 70 per cent in 2023-24, confirming the sustained momentum of consumption growth in rural areas.

“As per the First Advance Estimates released by the National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for FY25 is estimated to be 6.4 per cent. From the angle of aggregate demand in the economy, private final consumption expenditure at constant prices is estimated to grow by 7.3 per cent, driven by a rebound in rural demand,” the survey said.

It also added that PFCE as a share of GDP (at current prices) is estimated to increase from 60.3 per cent in FY24 to 61.8 per cent in FY25. This share is the highest since FY03. Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) (at constant prices) is estimated to grow by 6.4 per cent.

FMCG companies have also highlighted that urban consumption was moderate in the October–December quarter earnings, while rural demand picked up.

Companies say that urban consumers are opting for smaller packs as they continue to curtail spending.

In an analyst conference call post its earnings, Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer and managing director at HUL, said, “Total FMCG volume growth has slowed down over the last six months, indicating subdued demand. Within this, urban growth continues to moderate while gradual rural recovery is sustained.” He added that market data for the quarter shows a step-up in the pace of growth for small packs across the portfolio. “This seems to be a transitory shift in consumer patterns due to current macroeconomic conditions and moderation in urban growth,” he added.

In a recent interview with Business Standard, Angshu Mallick, managing director and chief executive officer at Adani Wilmar, said, “The urban middle class is under pressure. There is financial stress, particularly in middle-income households.”